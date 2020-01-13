A wishlist for Apple’s iPadOS, iCloud, and HomeKit

9to5Mac‘s Bradley Chambers has assembled his 2020 Apple wishlist that runs the gamut from new hardware to iOS 14 and iPadOS 14.

Bradley Chambers for 9to5Mac:

Wi-Fi 6 was included in the iPhone 11, but it’s been absent from all of Apple’s other product lines… I hope that as we get to December of 2020, Apple will have Wi-Fi 6 across the entire product line… Expanded mouse support (drag and drop, etc.) would go a long way with putting the iPad on par with the Mac in terms of usability. For heavy iPad users, expanded mouse support will be essential in iPadOS 14… Apple continues to sell $149+ [Apple TV] boxes. I’d love to see the 1080p box go away in favor of a $79 Apple TV stick with the same hardware… I’d love to see Apple invest in [HomeKit Secure Video] doorbells.

MacDailyNews Take: We strongly advise against putting any cameras in your home that do not supports HomeKit Secure Video. We’d also love to get a stylish Apple video doorbell and security cam setup, but, if not, we’ll choose from this list of HomeKit Secure Video cameras.

We want all of the other stuff Bradley’s wishing for, too!