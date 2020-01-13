macOS Catalina beta reveals new ‘Pro Mode’

Apple of late is focusing on professional Mac users, as the new 16-inch MacBook Pro and Mac Pro hardware attest. Now, it looks like the software – operating system, to be specific – is about to get some professional love as part of macOS.

Filipe Espósito for 9to5Mac:

The latest macOS Catalina 10.15.3 beta build contains references to a new “Pro Mode,” which can be turned on and off by users. Some strings mention that “Apps may run faster, but battery life may decrease and fan noise may increase” and “Fan speed limit overridden” when the Pro Mode is activated. As these strings are directly related to the macOS power management system, we think that it will be possible to temporarily improve the machine’s performance by ignoring some restrictions to save energy. The internal fans will run at a higher speed with Pro Mode, probably to avoid thermal throttling issues.

MacDailyNews Take: Espósito says this “Pro Mode” is likely only for the 16-inch MacBook Pro and its new thermal design for now. Perhaps the next-gen 13- or 14-inch MacBook Pro will also get a new thermal design that would also allow for it to support macOS “Pro Mode.”