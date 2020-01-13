Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $6.63, or 2.14%, to 317.05, a new all-time closing high. During trading today, Apple also reached a new all-time intraday high of $317.07.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $149.22.

Apple currently has a market value of $1.390 trillion.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.390T

2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.246T

3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $993.171B

4. Amazon (AMZN) – $937.701B

5. Facebook (FB) – $632.831B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $565.000B

• Walmart (WMT) – $328.431B

• Disney (DIS) – $258.875B

• Intel (INTC) – $259.217B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $203.501B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $166.711B

• Netflix (NFLX) – $148.532B

• IBM (IBM) – $120.978B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $94.000B

• Sony (SNE) – $87.9023B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $56.889B

• Dell (DELL) – $36.761B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $31.185B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $26.341B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $25.379B

• Nokia (NOK) – $22.749B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $3.683B

• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.725B

• Sonos (SONO) – $1.617B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $52.987M

MacDailyNews Take: Let the good times roll!

