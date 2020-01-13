Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $6.63, or 2.14%, to 317.05, a new all-time closing high. During trading today, Apple also reached a new all-time intraday high of $317.07.
Apple’s 52-week low stands at $149.22.
Apple currently has a market value of $1.390 trillion.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.390T
2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.246T
3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $993.171B
4. Amazon (AMZN) – $937.701B
5. Facebook (FB) – $632.831B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $565.000B
• Walmart (WMT) – $328.431B
• Disney (DIS) – $258.875B
• Intel (INTC) – $259.217B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $203.501B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $166.711B
• Netflix (NFLX) – $148.532B
• IBM (IBM) – $120.978B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $94.000B
• Sony (SNE) – $87.9023B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $56.889B
• Dell (DELL) – $36.761B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $31.185B
• Spotify (SPOT) – $26.341B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $25.379B
• Nokia (NOK) – $22.749B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $3.683B
• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.725B
• Sonos (SONO) – $1.617B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $52.987M
MacDailyNews Take: Let the good times roll!
Let them leave you up in the air
Let them brush your rock and roll hair
Let the good times roll
Let the good times roll-oll — Ric Ocasek
Closing price is $316.96.
$317. Mind blown. I see it but I still can’t believe it. I’m wondering if each time another analyst raises price targets for Apple the stock will climb some more. There are still a lot of analysts underwater, so more may continue to chase the stock higher.
It’s somewhat odd how people keep saying how Tim Cook is only riding on Steve Jobs’s coattails, but there has to be a little bit more to it than that. So far, there hasn’t been any completely new product like the iPod, iPhone and iPad as when Steve was around, but Tim Cook is still adding value to the company in other ways. I’m not ignoring AppleWatch or AirPods(Pro) but they don’t generate the outright revenue of the iPhone and likely never will. I can’t even imagine any product from any company that can approach the iPhone in revenue, so I’ll leave it at that.
A couple of years ago, I thought Tim Cook wasn’t doing what was necessary to strengthen the company and everyone was saying there was nothing in the pipeline. I was wrong. The latest 16″ MacBook Pro is definitely powerful and the new Mac Pro is a beast. Tim Cook has to be doing something right. The stock buybacks are possibly helping and so are the dividends. I am certainly satisfied with Apple’s stock performance if it stays where it is. The whole market is up so it’s not only Apple and that might be fooling me a bit. Even if it’s a tech stock bubble, when it bursts, I’ll still be getting my Apple dividends, so I’m not worried. When I bought Apple back in 2004, my personal financial expectations of Apple have been far surpassed.