U.S. Attorney General William P. Barr declared on Monday that a deadly shooting last month at a naval air station in Pensacola, Fla., was an act of Islamic terrorism.
Barr asked Apple in an unusually high-profile request to provide access to two phones used by the gunman.
Mr. Barr’s appeal was an escalation of an ongoing fight between the Justice Department and Apple pitting personal privacy against public safety.
“This situation perfectly illustrates why it is critical that the public be able to get access to digital evidence,” Mr. Barr said, calling on Apple and other technology companies to find a solution and complaining that Apple has provided no “substantive assistance.”
MacDailyNews Take: Apple has given the U.S. government all they’re going to give and all they can give. There are no backdoors or secret keys into iPhones that Apple can provide.
Why don’t these genius politicians next attempt to legislate in purple unicorns? They’re equally as plentiful as secure backdoors. – MacDailyNews, October 3, 2018
Again, encryption is binary; it’s either on or off. You cannot have both. You either have privacy via full encryption or you don’t by forcing back doors upon Apple or anybody else. It’s all or nothing. — MacDailyNews, March 8, 2017
Those who would give up essential liberty to purchase a little temporary safety deserve neither liberty nor safety. – Benjamin Franklin, Historical Review of Pennsylvania, 1759
There have been people that suggest that we should have a back door. But the reality is if you put a backdoor in, that backdoor’s for everybody, for good guys and bad guys. — Apple CEO Tim Cook, December 2015
This is not about this phone. This is about the future. And so I do see it as a precedent that should not be done in this country or in any country. This is about civil liberties and is about people’s abilities to protect themselves. If we take encryption away… the only people that would be affected are the good people, not the bad people. Apple doesn’t own encryption. Encryption is readily available in every country in the world, as a matter of fact, the U.S. government sponsors and funs encryption in many cases. And so, if we limit it in some way, the people that we’ll hurt are the good people, not the bad people; they will find it anyway. — Apple CEO Tim Cook, February 2016
Always wanted a reason to disconnect. If this battle leaves my iPhone with a back door in a future update, guess I’ll have found my reason.
Sorry, Barr. Freedom (as in Speech) doesn’t come for free (as in Beer). And eternal vigilance isn’t the only price of freedom. There’s also this cost: sometimes bad guys have freedom too.
And as they say, “Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety.”
Live with it, Barr. (And stop blatantly obstructing justice while you’re at it. And recuse yourself in the prosecution of crimes in which you are complicit.)
Barr: “Apple has provided no ‘substantive assistance’ in accessing terrorist’s iPhones (Darn it!).”
MDN: “There are no backdoors or secret keys into iPhones that Apple can provide.”
iPhone users: “Good.” (Directs Barr to get bent.)
This is the same crap Comey tried back in 2016 when he was strong-arming Apple into cracking a shooter’s phone because the FBI had tried to open it themselves and got locked out.
Apple said ‘no’ so Comey tries to tell them ‘Oh, well, we can crack it another way.’ It turned out to be a pack of lies in an attempt to coerce Apple. So, the FBI turns to company called Cellebrite to purportedly get into the phone.
The whole ordeal ended up being a PR disaster for Comey and an FBI clownshow.
“The most terrifying words in the English language are: ‘I’m from the government and I’m here to help.'” — Ronald Reagan
Ha..Ha..Ha…. The government will not stop until they have a backdoor….
The problem with stories like this is that they are a part of an organized attack on the notion of scientific truth. Barr thinks that Apple is refusing to crack iPhones because it does not want to. In fact, it is simply impossible to crack the encryption except through brute-force methods that the American government is better equipped to employ than Apple itself.
Barr refuses to accept that as a fact because the very notion of “facts” has become suspect. When scientists assert that it takes massive dedicated computing resources to crack modern encryption schemes, or that the radiation-absorption spectrum of carbon dioxide transmits more radiation from the sun than heat radiation from the earth, or that vaccines prevent more harm than they cause, people with a certain mindset regard those facts, like all “facts,” as just opinions held by a conspiratorial clique of elitists, no more valid that the opinions of anyone else. Just as Joe Sixpack and Dr. Einstein each get the same vote for President, they both get the same vote on higher mathematics, physics, and scientific causation.
Barr and his cronies may believe the untruth that it would be easy for Apple to devise an encryption system that allows easy access by someone with a valid court order obtained in accordance with the Fourth Amendment or its foreign equivalent, but that denies access by anybody else. After all, one opinion is worth as much as another. Whether the Big Brothers believe it or not, they intend to keep repeating it until a majority of the American public believes it. That will have, to say the least, unpleasant consequences.
Since when has Barr been interested in uncovering real evidence. But, you can’t blame him. He’s just following the administration’s policy, blame someone else for your own incompetence.