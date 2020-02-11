Jim Cramer: I’m going to make another 10-year bet on Apple, they’re that good

On Monday, on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street,” Jim Cramer used his 65th birthday to spotlight why he advises investors to own Apple stock for the long term, not trade it. “Let’s take a 10-year view — because I was 55, 10 years ago — Apple stock was at $27.87,” he said. “I would like over the last 10 years to invest in Apple and I’m going to make another 10-year bet. I think they’re that good.”

Matthew J. Belvedere for CNBC:

The huge gain in Apple from around $28 per share in February 2010 to more than $314 per share at Monday’s open on Wall Street was over 1,000%. Apple is currently the most valuable U.S. company at a $1.4 trillion market cap. Cramer was suggesting that it would not be out of the question to see Apple stock power ahead in a similar fashion in the next decade… He also reiterated his view that Apple CEO Tim Cook has indeed been innovative, pointing to the success of Apple’s AirPods and the emerging popularity of the Apple Watch, not to mention the growth the tech giant has seen in recent quarters in its services business.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple Glasses, delivering AR to the masses, could very well be Apple’s most massive hit since the iPhone and make Jim Cramer’s 10-year bet on Apple a very wise investment.

Someday, hopefully sooner than later, we’ll look back at holding up slabs of metal and glass to access AR as unbelievably quaint. — MacDailyNews, July 28, 2017

