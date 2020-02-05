Apple seeds first betas for macOS 10.15.4, iOS 13.4, iPadOS 13.4, tvOS 13.4, watchOS 6.2

Apple is now offering developer testers the first betas of macOS 10.15.4, iOS 13.4, iPadOS 13.4, tvOS 13.4, and watchOS 6.2. The newest builds can be downloaded via the Apple Developer Center for those enrolled into the test program, or via an over-the-air update on devices running the beta software.

Malcolm Owen for AppleInsider:

The start of the latest set of betas appears eight days after Apple closed out the previous collection, with the release of iOS 13.3.1, iPadOS 13.3.1, tvOS 13.3.1, watchOS 6.1.2, and macOS 10.15.3 to the public on January 28. The last cycle of betas took three iterations, and ran through December and January. At the time of publication, it is unclear exactly what the betas contain in terms of new features, if anything. The naming of the beta versions suggests it to include some major changes and improvements, rather than acting as a more incremental release.

MacDailyNews Note: Developers only! Public betas typically arrive within a few days of the developer versions, via the Apple Beta Software Program website, so cool your jets. 😉