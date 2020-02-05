Xcode 11.4 lets developers sell Mac, iOS, tvOS apps as a single purchase

Released today alongside the iOS 13.4, tvOS 13.4 and macOS Catalina 10.15.4 betas, Apple’s new Xcode 11.4 beta update includes support for universal or single purchases, which finally allows developers to bundle iOS apps, tvOS apps, and Mac apps together for one purchase price.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Starting in March 2020, you’ll be able to distribute iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and tvOS versions of your app as a universal purchase, allowing customers to enjoy your app and in‑app purchases across platforms by purchasing only once. You can choose to create a new app for these platforms using a single app record in App Store Connect or add platforms to your existing app record. Get started by building and testing your apps using a single bundle ID with Xcode 11.4 beta. – [Apple]

MacDailyNews Take: So, thanks to Xcode 11.4, Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV users will have access to these new universal purchase options as soon as the new iOS 13.4, tvOS 13.4 and macOS Catalina 10.15.4 updates are released to the public!