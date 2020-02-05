Woz nets $50/week salary from Apple – after savings and taxes

Apple co-founders Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak may have built a technology empire now worth some $1.4 trillion, but they didn’t regard money in the same way, Woz told former Apple evangelist Guy Kawasaki in a podcast interview published Wednesday. Woz said that while he never really cared about money, Jobs was determined to make it big. Woz today talked about the salary he still receives from Apple.

Ben Lovejoy for 9to5Mac:

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak’s salary from Apple as an employee nets him around $50/week after savings and taxes. Woz revealed the snippet in a podcast interview with Guy Kawasaki… Woz said he’s still an Apple employee, and is the only person who’s received a paycheck from the company each week since its start. Still, after money is taken out for savings, he says he gets no more than around $50 a week in his bank account after taxes. “It’s small, but it’s out of loyalty, because what could I do that’s more important in my life?” he said. “Nobody’s going to fire me. And I really do have strong feelings always for Apple.”

MacDailyNews Take: What are these “savings” of which Woz speaks? Are these direct deposits into his saving account? Or to an Apple 401K? These “savings” could be much greater than $50/week. Or they could be less. No matter, it only takes $1/year for Woz and his wife Janet to stay on the health plan (which is why Steve Jobs took that much in annual salary instead of $0). Regardless, Woz can have as many Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse steaks as his colon will bear since his net worth is estimated at $100 million.