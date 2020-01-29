Apple releases iOS 13.3.1, iPadOS 13.3.1, watchOS 6.1.2, and macOS Catalina 10.15.3

Apple today released iOS 13.3.1, iPadOS 13.3.1, and macOS Catalina 10.15.3.

Samuel Axon for Ars Technica:

Today, Apple released updates for its operating systems for iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple Watch, Mac, HomePod, and Apple TV devices. iOS 13.3.1 is the most substantial of the updates, but they are all incremental updates that fix bugs or address user complaints or privacy concerns.

MacDailyNews Note: The release notes:

macOS 10.15.3

The macOS Catalina 10.15.3 update improves the stability, reliability and security of your Mac, and is recommended for all users.

This update:

• Optimizes gamma handling of low gray levels on Pro Display XDR for SDR workflows when using macOS

• Improves multi-stream video editing performance for HEVC and H.264 encoded 4K video on the 16-inch MacBook Pro (2019)

For more detailed information about this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT210642

For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

iOS 13.3.1

iOS 13.3.1 includes bug fixes and improvements. This update:

• Fixes an issue in Communication Limits that could allow a contact to be added without entering the Screen Time passcode

• Adds a setting to control the use of location services by the U1 Ultra Wideband chip

• Addresses an issue that could cause a momentary delay before editing a Deep Fusion photo taken on iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro

• Resolves an issue with Mail that could cause remote images to load even when the “Load Remote Images” setting is disabled

• Fixes an issue that could cause multiple undo dialogs to appear in Mail

• Addresses an issue in which FaceTime could use the rear-facing ultra-wide camera instead of the wide camera

• Resolves an issue in which push notifications could fail to be delivered over Wi-Fi

• Addresses a CarPlay issue that could cause distorted sound when making phone calls in certain vehicles

• Introduces support for Indian English Siri voices for HomePod

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

iPadOS 13.3.1

• iPadOS 13.3.1 includes bug fixes and improvements. This update:

• Fixes an issue in Communication Limits that could allow a contact to be added without entering the Screen Time passcode

• Addresses an issue with Mail that could cause remote images to load even when the “Load Remote Images” setting is disabled

• Fixes an issue that could cause multiple undo dialogs to appear in Mail

• Resolves an issue where push notifications could fail to be delivered over Wi-Fi

• Introduces support for Indian English Siri voices for HomePod

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

watchOS 6.1.2

• This update provides important security updates and is recommended for all users.

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222