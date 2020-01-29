Kuo: New Apple products ‘iPhone SE 2,’ Apple Tags, wireless charging mat, and more coming in first half

A report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo today mentions several new Apple products that are expected to arrive in the first half of 2020. The lineup includes the iPhone SE 2, a new iPad Pro and MacBooks with scissor keys, and most interestingly a “smaller wireless charging mat, UWB tag, and a high-end Bluetooth headphone.”

Benjamin Mayo for 9to5Mac:

The rumors about an Ultra-Wideband powered Apple Tag were fierce last year, originating from 9to5Mac code findings. The device would compete with the popular Tile tracker, allowing Apple users to attach tags to items and easily locate them if they are lost.

Kuo does not elaborate on the specifications of this new ‘smaller charging mat’, nor does he give a reference point as to what smaller means, but presumably Apple is working on an accessory that is actually achievable this time, and we won’t see a repeat of the AirPower fiasco.

The updates to iPad Pro, and new MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro with scissor keys, and the iPhone SE 2 have already been previously reported.