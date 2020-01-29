Ming-Chi Kuo: iPhone with Touch ID power button and LCD coming in 2021

According to uber-analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple plans to release a lower-cost iPhone model with a Touch ID power button on the side of the device in the first half of 2021.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

Last month, Kuo claimed the device will lack Face ID, allowing it to have a nearly edge-to-edge design with a smaller notch. Last month, Kuo claimed that the so-called “iPhone SE 2 Plus” will feature a 5.5-inch or 6.1-inch display, suggesting that its size will fall somewhere between the iPhone 8 Plus and the iPhone 11. The device could complement higher-end iPhones with both Face ID and under-display Touch ID in Apple’s 2021 lineup.

MacDailyNews Take: Would that this Touch ID power button were back on top where it belongs. Apple must like keeping the screenshot function warm via errant shots.