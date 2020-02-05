Apple’s Swift vaults up programming language popularity rankings

Developers started turning away from Objective-C years ago, thanks to Apple’s Swift language, Cupertino’s replacement for Objective-C. Finally, that shift is being seen in the TIOBE programming language popularity rankings.

Liam Tung for ZDNet:

Tiobe uses queries on several search engines to come up with its ratings, which place Java, C, and Python in the top three programming languages… Objective-C dropped seven spots over the past month and 10 spots since Tiobe’s February 2019 ranking, effectively switching places with Swift, which was ranked 20th a year ago but is now in 10th spot.

MacDailyNews Note: The TIOBE Programming Community index is an indicator of the popularity of programming languages. The index is updated once a month. The ratings are based on the number of skilled engineers world-wide, courses and third party vendors. Popular search engines such as Google, Bing, Yahoo!, Wikipedia, Amazon, YouTube and Baidu are used to calculate the ratings. It is important to note that the TIOBE index is not about the best programming language or the language in which most lines of code have been written.