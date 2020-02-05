Foxconn sees full China production resuming late-February

Taiwan’s Foxconn aims to steadily ramp up operations at factories in China next week, but it could take between one to two weeks after that to resume full production due to the 2019-nCoV coronavirus outbreak, Reuters is reporting, citing “a person with direct knowledge of the matter.”

China’s total of confirmed infections now exceeds 24,324, based on numbers previously issued by government.

Yimou Lee for Reuters:

Taiwan’s Foxconn, which makes smartphones for global vendors including Apple, has filed requests to reopen factories with Chinese authorities, the source said, adding that a full resumption was not possible until late February due to various travel restrictions imposed to curb the virus. A delay in the resumption of operations could have an impact on the global technology supply chain and shipments to Foxconn’s customers, including Apple. “Roads are closed in some parts of the country. Nobody knows for sure if some workers could get back in time,” said the source, who described a “chaotic” situation in the company’s top management as it scrambles to meet different requirements for the resumption of operations set by various local governments across China. “A full resumption will take at least one to two weeks from Feb. 10.”

MacDailyNews Take: It’ll be a process, but they’ll get there – hopefully sooner than later!