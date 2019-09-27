Apple’s usage of Swift more than doubles in iOS 13

Guilherme Rambo for 9to5Mac:

Developer Alexandre Colucci has been keeping track of the usage of Swift in Apple’s operating systems since iOS 9, which included a single binary using Swift code. His latest report shows that on iOS 13, there are 141 binaries using Swift, more than doubling the number of binaries using Swift from iOS 12.

Unsurprisingly, most usage of Swift in iOS 13 is in new features such as Sidecar, Find My and Reminders. Other apps using Swift include Health, Books and Shortcuts.