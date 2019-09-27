Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Apple in iOS 13 introduced a new Sign in with Apple feature, which is designed to let you create accounts for apps and websites using your Apple ID, so you don’t have to give away your personal information.

In an app that supports Sign in with Apple, there’s a “Continue with Apple” option that you’ll see when asked to create an account… With Sign in with Apple, developers and websites have no way of gathering information about you beyond the name that you provide and your email address, unless it’s hidden.