Apple’s ad agency cuts 50 jobs

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg:

Apple Inc.’s outside advertising agency has cut about 50 employees, according to people familiar with the matter. The firm said it was adjusting to the changing needs of its only client.

The staff reductions at Media Arts Lab were made Monday in several divisions, but many of the job cuts happened in the strategy division that helps Apple come up with ads for its latest products… “Apple’s confidence and trust in MAL as our singular ad agency is as strong as it’s ever been. As we continue to evolve our marketing approach, we’ve asked MAL to do the same,” said Tor Myhren, vice president, marketing communications at Apple.

Media Arts Lab, which operates out of Los Angeles with Apple as its only client, is owned by global advertising powerhouse TBWA Worldwide. The agency has served Apple for decades… Lee Clow, who worked closely with Jobs for years and ran Media Arts Lab for decades, retired earlier this year.