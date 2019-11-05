U.S. iPhone users more than twice as likely to own a smartwatch as Android users

Consumer Intelligence Research Partners today released analysis of the results from its research on smartphones and smartwatches, including for Alphabet, Apple,, and Fitbit for the fiscal quarter that ended September 28, 2019.

CIRP analysis indicates 35% of US iPhone buyers have a smartwatch, compared to only 16% of US Android buyers. Among iPhone buyers, 19% have an Apple Watch, while 10% own a Fitbit. Among Android buyers, 4% own a Samsung watch, while 5% own a Fitbit.

Smartphone buyers owning smartwatch, as of September 30, 2019 (trailing twelve months)



CIRP bases its findings on its survey of 500 US mobile phone buyers, surveyed from September 29 – October 10, 2019 that activated a mobile phone in the US in July- September 2019 period.

Source: Consumer Intelligence Research Partners

MacDailyNews Take: With only one in five U.S. iPhone users owning an Apple Watch, there is much headroom left for Apple to grow in wearables.