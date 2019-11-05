When will Apple unveil ARM-based Macs?

Apple uses an Arm-based architecture for its A-series chips in the iPhone and iPad, and each year, those chips get faster and more efficient. In fact, when introducing the latest A12 and A13 chips, Apple has made it a point to emphasize that these chips are faster than many Intel-based chips in competing devices.
The 2018 iPad Pro models with A12X chips, for example, are close in speed to the 2018 15-inch MacBook Pro models… With Apple closing the speed gap between Arm and x86, there’s no reason why many of the company’s notebook machines (and even desktop machines) couldn’t be powered by Arm-based chips instead of standard Intel chips…
Apple is said to be aiming to transition to its own Arm-based chips starting in 2020, though the transition period could take some time.
MacDailyNews Take: The sooner the better!
Intel is well-past its glory days. Today, Intel’s claim to fame – besides not being able to make modem chips very well – is peddling inefficient, embarrassing, fatally-flawed junk. — MacDailyNews, May 15, 2019
I don’t know.
Until one is put into a full blown personal computer with a desktop OS so we can draw comparisons… I don’t care.
I think it’s inevitable. Before, when Macs switched to Intel, there was a need to keep up with Windows machines running on Intel (or compatible). The PowerPC alliance wasn’t cutting it. There was also the advantage of running Windows applications directly (or more directly) without the inefficiency of emulation. Back then, some software didn’t exist for Mac.
Today, there’s much less need to run Windows on a Mac. For most users, there’s less need for specialized apps in a web-based world. Efficiency is more important than pure power. I’ll bet there are prototype ARM-based Macs in Apple’s secret lab, running the current version of MacOS and key apps, right now. Just as there were secret Intel-based Macs well before MacOS X Tiger (10.4.x) when the actual PowerPC-to-Intel switch was announced.
ARM-based Macs will start as the new “MacBook” (currently open spot). It’s user interface will look and feel like any current Mac, like Intel-based Macs versus PowerPC-based Macs during that transition. The “pro” Macs will be the last to transition, because those users rely more on specialized and complex applications.
Ken, you’re correct about intel Mac in Apple’s lab years before Jobs announced them. Back in the day I was working for Apple as an engineer and I saw them running in the lab. I had to sign an NDA of course.