What’s missing from Apple’s $2.5 billion housing plan

On Monday, Apple announced a $2.5 billion plan to help address the housing availability and affordability crisis in California.
Laura Bliss and Sarah Holder for CityLab:
But housing experts and advocates are cautious about how much the company’s voluntary investment can do to budge the fundamental barriers to housing construction in the state.
For one, zoning restrictions and opposition from neighborhood groups may prevent developers from seeing through bold plans to expand housing, even once they’re given the sites to build.
“It’s really, really good to have money, and it’s really, really good to have land, but you have to get all the approvals to make housing a reality,” said Leslye Corsiglia, the executive director of the affordable housing organization, Silicon Valley @ Home. “Until we can get the community to understand the need for more housing; we’ll be fighting an uphill battle.”
Most of Apple’s investment will effectively turn the company into a housing lender. The company will offer $1 billion in credit to the state and other developers to build very low to moderate-income housing. Another $1 billion will provide mortgage financing and down-payment assistance to first-time homebuyers, in tandem with the state government.
MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote yesterday, “Apple’s $2.5 billion might have been better spent promoting legislation to overhaul California’s zoning laws.”
5 Comments
While possibly fixing zoning laws would help, there are way to many activists that would impede any progress, Apple might as well toss their 2.5 billion into one of their wind farms, it would have the same amount of impact. ie not much.
What’s missing is that Apple shouldn’t pay anything. The real problem is over-regulation that prevents or deters creation affordable housing, from CA’s Democrat-controlled state bureaucracy. How dare they suggest that tech companies are to blame for creating too many high-paying jobs. That’s SO stupid. Most states would love to have those high paying jobs. If government gets out of the way, there would be a profit incentive to build more housing, at ALL levels. As usual, “big government” tries to look like they’re fixing a problem they created.
Ken, this has absolutely nothing to do with an oppressive bureaucracy. The “overreaching regulations” are not being imposed from the top down, but from the bottom up by ordinary citizens who are, as the saying goes, insisting that affordable housing be located someplace NIMBY, “Not in my back yard.”
We live in a country where political decisions are supposed to reflect the will of the community. All you folks who want “zoning reform” need to understand that you will be overruling the democratic process and forcing high-density housing on communities that do not want it and have voted specifically against it.
That price may be worth it. I think so, since there is no other obvious partial solution to the housing crisis, but it is not an inconsequential cost. From the perspective of the affected neighbors, the oppressive “big government” action is the one that will put low-income housing in their neighborhoods, not the zoning laws that keep them out
This crisis was caused by several factors, two of which are a lot of high paying jobs and zoning laws and regulations. “Caused by” is not the same as “the fault of.” Pointing fingers and blaming the other side is not a way to solve any problem. There is plenty of responsibility to go around here. Zoning laws weren’t written by a bunch of nasty liberal legislators acting in isolation. They are, at least in part, related to the NIMBY phenomenon. It’s going to take action at many levels of government, not just the state, but also locally. Mixed use zoning may be a tough sell for some. At least the legislature does appear to be more inclined to take some action than the MDN take would acknowledge.
