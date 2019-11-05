Warning: Apple’s new AirPods Pro will ruin you for regular AirPods

Last week Apple unveiled AirPods Pro with Active Noise Cancellation and superior, immersive sound in an all-new lightweight, in-ear design.

Dennis Sellers for Apple World Today:

After five days of use, I’ve found them to be very impressive…

I found the AirPods Pro to be very comfortable with fantastic audio. The original (and still available) AirPods sound good, but the Pro models kick things up a notch thanks to their noise-isolating design and new drivers, bass is more substantial, treble is better, and the midrange has more detail.

Adding to the quality of the listening experience is the AirPods Pro’s Adaptive EQ, which automatically tunes the low- and mid-frequencies of the music to the shape of an individual’s ear. The audio — which I tested with rock and country songs, as well as with three films, is, overall, well balanced…

I’ve long been an AirPods fan. Now that I’ve tried the Pro version, there’s no going back to the non-Pro model.