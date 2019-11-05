Reports suggest Apple’s iOS 13.3 beta fixes multitasking issue

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Apple today released the first beta of iOS 13.3 to developers, and based on early reports from those who have downloaded the new update, it fixes the frustrating multitasking bug that is impacting many iOS 13.2 users…

In the iOS 13.3 beta, this issue may be fixed. Multiple MacRumors readers in our beta bug fixes and changes thread are reporting improvements in multitasking behavior. We’ve also seen similar reports from Twitter users who are already seeing fewer refreshes.