Apple seeds first betas for iOS 13.3, iPadOS 13.3, tvOS 13.3, and watchOS 6.1.1

Apple today seeded the first betas of the upcoming iOS, iPadOS, and tvOS 13.3 to developers, just a week after the release of iOS 13.2 with new emoji, Siri privacy controls, Deep Fusion, and more. Apple also seeded the first beta of watchOS 6.1.1.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

iOS and ‌‌iPadOS‌‌ 13.3 can be downloaded through the Apple Developer Center or over the air after the proper developer profile has been installed. We don’t yet know what’s new in the iOS 13.3 update, but it likely includes bug fixes for issues not able to be addressed in the prior update. As a 13.x update, it also likely features some feature changes and updates.

MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully, iOS 13.3 will be less aggressive about killing background apps, so that multitasking is once again a real possibility!