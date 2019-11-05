Ming-Chi Kuo: Apple to could sell 30 million ‘iPhone SE 2’ units in 2020

Apple is said to be working on a new, lower-cost iPhone SE 2 with some of the same features as the current iPhone 11, such as the A13 Bionic chip, and offer a form factor similar to the 4.7-inch iPhone 8. It is rumored to launch in the first half of 2020.
The device will feature a 4.7-inch display, a single-lens rear camera, and a Touch ID fingerprint sensor. It will ship with the same A13 chip that’s in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro, and it will have 3GB RAM.
The only thing that’s “iPhone SE 2” about the upcoming iPhone is its price, which is expected to be $399. At that price point, it will replace the iPhone 8, which Apple currently sells for $449.
MacDailyNews Take: The perfect iPhone for emerging markets!
4″!!!!! NOT 4.7″. I really think Apple is under-estimating the market for people who want a new SMALL sized iPhone, and can afford to pay good money it. I would pay the prevailing rate for the newest model if it was offered in 4″. I am aware of numerous friends that feel the same way. I used to cycle my iPhone every other product cycle. I purchased a 6, hated the size. Got the SE, and LOVED it. I have not upgraded it since. I have plenty of money to buy a new phones. I want a new phone for the past 4 years. But I am not willing to sacrifice it for a larger phone. Not everyone takes selfies and stares at their phone all day. Many of us WANT a SMALLER phone. 4″ is perfect. It’s even too bad MDN doesn’t even offer the choice of “The iPhone I bought or plan to buy within the next 10 months” doesn’t even allow for us to vote for a SE. I predict unfocused Tim Cook will be like “we have had tremendous sales of the SE2 that are off the charts”. And PLEASE, make this 4″. there are millions of us that WANT a SMALL 4″ phone.
It will not sell that well if it’s not SMALL like the first SE which was the main attraction.
Count me among those who would prefer the original 4” iPhone 5 design. It felt so good in the hand. And it was built like a tank.