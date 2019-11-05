Ming-Chi Kuo: Apple to could sell 30 million ‘iPhone SE 2’ units in 2020

Apple is said to be working on a new, lower-cost iPhone SE 2 with some of the same features as the current iPhone 11, such as the A13 Bionic chip, and offer a form factor similar to the 4.7-inch iPhone 8. It is rumored to launch in the first half of 2020.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

The device will feature a 4.7-inch display, a single-lens rear camera, and a Touch ID fingerprint sensor. It will ship with the same A13 chip that’s in the ‌iPhone 11‌ and 11 Pro, and it will have 3GB RAM. The only thing that’s “‌iPhone SE 2‌” about the upcoming iPhone is its price, which is expected to be $399. At that price point, it will replace the ‌iPhone 8‌, which Apple currently sells for $449.

MacDailyNews Take: The perfect iPhone for emerging markets!