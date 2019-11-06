U.S. senator blasts Apple for ‘risking compromise to authoritarianism’ in China

A key U.S. senator warned that Apple and the Chinese-owned music-video app TikTok are threats to international data security due to their business ties to China.
Ben Brody and Daniel Stoller for Bloomberg News:
“With Apple and TikTok, we see two sides of the same coin when it comes to data security: the danger of Chinese tech platforms’ entry into the U.S. market, and the danger of American tech companies’ operations in China,” Missouri lawmaker Josh Hawley told a hearing he led on big data and China Tuesday.
U.S. lawmakers called for a national security review of TikTok last month. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and Republican Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas wrote to U.S. Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire Oct. 23, referring to TikTok as a “potential counterintelligence threat we cannot ignore.”
“A company compromised by the Chinese Communist Party knows where your children are, knows what they look like, what their voices sound like, what they’re watching and what they share with each other,” Hawley said during the hearing. “All it takes is one knock on the door of their parent company, based in China, from a Communist Party official, for that data to be transferred to the Chinese government’s hands whenever they need it.”
Hawley also criticized Apple for “risking compromise to authoritarianism” because of the importance of the Chinese market to the Cupertino-based company’s partnership, announced last year, to store iCloud data locally for users in mainland China.
“If you’ve got family in China or business contacts there, you cannot count on iMessage encryption to keep your interactions secure from Chinese authorities,” Hawley said, though he praised the company’s stances on encryption and privacy.
MacDailyNews Take: In China, there is cybersecurity law that requires any company operating in China to give the government access to data. Apple must comply if they want to do business in China (which they obviously do – and pretty desperately, too; see below).
In Hong Kong, with Apple pulling the HKmap Live app and then trying to paper it over with a transparent lie, no such law compelled Apple. That was just a hypocritical political kowtow and worthy of criticism, given Tim Cook’s very public utterances regarding human rights.
This is simply unacceptable, Tim. Yes, the Chinese government IS that bad, try something else to grow your user-base, please. You are losing the high ground, here.
Would the Chinese government accessing these data be the same or different than the US legal system allowing law enforcement to access the 23andMe DNA database? (See slashdot.org)
This isn’t simply Apple’s problem. I think it is a symptom of a greater problem that allowed US companies to do business in China, in the first place.
China never changed regime after the revolution. How is it possible that we could trust them even 30 years on, to shut down local industry, simply because it was cheaper to use Chinese labor. Now Apple has no place to go.
Of all the US computer makers, where do they go? Why is Apple singled out?
At this point in time, the bed has been made and the warnings are meaningless. Apple is damned either way.
Why did the U.K. give Honk Kong back? It was highly predictable that Honk Kong’s autonomous condition was temporary. We are crying that this is a tragedy when the 1999 handover was the actual end.
At this point either we play China’s game or everyone, globally, gets out. It isn’t going to happen.
Any bright ideas besides giving Apple a hard time? Also the FBI director who tried to get Apple to hand over the keys, has changed their mind. They now support Apple’s privacy stance.
hong Kong was taken by force by Britain as spoils after the Opium war. in the peace treaty they had a 99 year lease on the adjacent New territories. when that lease expired there was no way for britain to maintain small Hong Kong island.
(for those who don’t know. The Opium War was fought when China tried to stop Western powers like the British East India company and American traders from exporting Opium into China. china lost and the Western powers dumped Opium into China wrecking the Chinese economy, at that time considered the richest in the world.The drug area the Golden triangle in Burma Thailand was originally a massive British controlled opium growing area for export to China and elsewhere . The western traders were like massive drug cartels backed by the British and other western armies and navies )
other territories lost by China in the Opium War include Macau
If people understand a bit of Chinese history they would grasp a little of why China acts the way it does
( BTW few know that years later during the boxer rebellion USA marines were among those that looted and destroyed Beijing imperial palace. Among the destroyed was tens of thousands of irreplaceable Chinese history texts and tons of treasure was taken).
BTW the british government denied citizenship rights to most Hong Kong residents before return.
I hope Rep Hawley will be just as vociferous in his defense of individual privacy when US law enforcement agencies come asking Congress to force Apple and others to put “back doors” into their operating systems. You can’t have it both ways.
