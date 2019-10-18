Ted Cruz, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez among U.S. lawmakers urging Apple to restore Hong Kong police activity tracking app

First Apple pulled the HKmap Live app. Then they reinstated it. Then China criticized Apple, warning of “consequences,” so Apple CEO Tim Cook quickly kowtowed and pulled it again. Now a group of seven U.S. lawmakers including the unlikely duo of Senator Ted Cruz and Congressperson Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are expressing “strong concern” over Apple’s servile willingness to ask “how high?” every time China demands they jump in order to curtail speech. The lawmakers warn Apple CEO Cook that “cooperation can become complicity.”

David Shepardson for Reuters:

A bipartisan group of seven U.S. lawmakers including Senators Ted Cruz, Ron Wyden and Marco Rubio and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Friday urged Apple Inc Chief executive Tim Cook to restore the HKMap app used in Hong Kong.

MacDailyNews Note: Here is the letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook from U.S. Senators Ron Wyden, Tom Cotton, Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz, and U.S. House members Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Mike Gallagher, and Tom Malinowski: