Ted Cruz, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez among U.S. lawmakers urging Apple to restore Hong Kong police activity tracking app

First Apple pulled the HKmap Live app. Then they reinstated it. Then China criticized Apple, warning of “consequences,” so Apple CEO Tim Cook quickly kowtowed and pulled it again. Now a group of seven U.S. lawmakers including the unlikely duo of Senator Ted Cruz and Congressperson Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are expressing “strong concern” over Apple’s servile willingness to ask “how high?” every time China demands they jump in order to curtail speech. The lawmakers warn Apple CEO Cook that “cooperation can become complicity.”
A bipartisan group of seven U.S. lawmakers including Senators Ted Cruz, Ron Wyden and Marco Rubio and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Friday urged Apple Inc Chief executive Tim Cook to restore the HKMap app used in Hong Kong.
MacDailyNews Note: Here is the letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook from U.S. Senators Ron Wyden, Tom Cotton, Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz, and U.S. House members Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Mike Gallagher, and Tom Malinowski:
6 Comments
Tim Cook is a spineless embarrassment who talks a big game when he’s safe and sound, but goes to China and can’t prostrate himself quickly enough to his Chinese masters in the name of the almighty dollar.
When Ted Cruz and AOC agree on something, you know you’re very, very wrong.
Haha exactly what I was thinking too!
This is a case like demanding a perfectly safe backdoor for encryption that will allow easy access with a lawful judicial warrant that meets stringent US Fourth Amendment standards but reliably prevents access by criminals, spies, and authoritarian governments. Some demands are simply impossible to grant, not because of a failure of will but because of the nature of reality.
These respectively right- and left-wing demagogues expect Apple to provide access to an app through the Great Firewall of China. The Chinese (including the Hong Kong authorities) may not be able to block a single app, but they can certainly block access to the entire App Store. If Apple persists in offering an app that China considers illegal, that is exactly what they will do. The users of the original app will be no better off, but every other iOS and iPadOS user in China will be out of luck, too.
This is like the Keystone Kops deciding to end a hostage situation by shooting the hostages.
The leaders in Hong Kong and about 200,000 people will need new homes once the Chinese crack down and put a end to it, and same will apply to Russian protest leaders in the recent protests there, I hope they are united in giving help to the displaced. There is nothing Apple can do for them in China, they were doomed in 1999.
The Taycan is being built in Germany with union labor, the English speaking countries need to forget slave labor.