How to keep your home’s air clean and odor-free with Apple’s HomeKit

HomeKit peripherals can keep your home’s air clean automatically, and it won’t cost as much as you might think.

Andrew O’Hara for AppleInsider:

In my home that hosts two dogs, two rabbits, and a cat, maintaining air quality is crucial to stopping both allergies, to say nothing of the smell. Compound all this with exterior air quality issues, and things can get out of control, quickly.

Having an air purifier that kicks on in the kitchen while cooking can also be a lifesaver — especially in an apartment with temperamental smoke detectors.

An ideal solution would be to utilize a HomeKit-enabled air purifier. This would be a single device that could monitor air quality, automate itself, as well as respond to other automation rules and triggers from the Home app. It would also respond to Siri commands. Unfortunately, as can be gleaned from the list of HomeKit accessories on Apple’s site, the number of HomeKit-certified purifiers is quite limited.

We are going to walk through turning a “dumb” purifier into a smart purifier, and how to automate it using HomeKit to live a healthier life in your home.