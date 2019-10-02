Analyst: Apple 5G iPhones might not be worth the wait

Goldman Sachs analyst Rod Hall is back trying to analyze Apple, the iPhone, and 5G with predictable results…

Eric J. Savitz, Barrons:

What if 5G is a bust? That isn’t to say there is lack of need for more bandwidth. It is a huge piece of the puzzle for autonomous driving and creates the potential for new competition in the market for home internet access. But it might not do much to improve your mobile-phone experience. In short, you probably won’t need a 5G phone.

In a research note on Wednesday, Goldman Sachs analyst Rod Hall casually makes the assertion that 5G is “a brand, not a feature.”

We do not believe that 5G offers consumers much in the way of additional utility. Smartphone download speeds are already sufficient even for 4K video streaming and latency decreases to 1 ms are not perceptible for humans (not even lag sensitive gamers.) …We expect the technology to mainly benefit carriers by lowering the cost to deliver bits and opening up fixed wireless broadband as a service option. Reduced latency to level usable by high speed machinery and automated vehicles might also open up new revenue opportunities for the carriers. IoT sensors reliant on batteries will gain lifespan and automated care also gain specific functionality allowing for vehicle-to-vehicle communication. — Goldman Sachs analyst Rod Hall