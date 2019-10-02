iPhone users could get £750 from Google ‘illegal’ tracking of data, including race, health, politics and sexuality

iPhone owners could be set for a £750 windfall from tracking-addict Google.

Aaron Brown for The Daily Mail:

The multinational search company faces mass legal action over claims it quietly tracked millions of iPhone users in the UK. Google siphoned personal data, including information on physical and mental heath, political affiliations, sexuality and sexual interests from iPhone users and used it to divide people into categories for advertisers, the High Court heard. The Mountain View company is being sued by a collective calling itself ‘Google You Owe Us’, which is being led by former Which? director Richard Lloyd. Some 4.4 million iPhone users are believed to have been affected. ‘Google You Owe Us’ hopes to win compensation of at least £1 billion, however, court filings reveal the collective is looking for a maximum payout of £3.2 billion. That would amount to £750 per iPhone user.

MacDailyNews Take: Here’s to Google being docked the maximum amount!

According to “Google You Owe Us,” approximately 5.4 million individuals were affected between 2011 and 2012 or a million more than is being reported above. That works out to a maximum of £592.59 (US$728.83) per victim.

Individuals who meet the criteria can answer yes to the following:

a) Were you at any time between 1 June 2011 and 15 February 2012 present in England and Wales and whilst present:

i) Did you have an Apple ID?

ii) Did you own or were you in lawful possession of an iPhone?

iii) Did you use the Safari browser to access the internet?

iv) Did you keep the default security settings in the Safari browser?

v) Did you not opt-out of tracking and collation via Google’s “Ads preference Manager”?

b) Were you resident in England and Wales on 31 May 2017?

If the case is successful, members of the claimant class will be asked to register in order to receive money they are owed.

More info: https://www.youoweus.co.uk