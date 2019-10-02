Apple’s new watchOS 6 features Apple Watch users have to try

Jason Cipriani, CNET:

WatchOS 6 includes several new Apple apps like Voice Memos, new weather complications and new features like touching the screen with two fingers to have your watch speak the time.

WatchOS 6 is currently available for Apple Watch Series 3 ($329 at Amazon), Series 4 and Series 5. The update will be available for Series 1 and Series 2 users later this year.

Shazam is now built into your Apple Watch. You just need to ask Siri to identify a song, and a few seconds later you’ll see the artist and song name. You can access Siri by either pressing the Digital Crown, raising your wrist and speaking to Siri, or using the wake phrase of “Hey, Siri” and asking “What song is this?” After Siri identifies the song, you can add it to your Apple Music library.