Apple’s new watchOS 6 features Apple Watch users have to try

WatchOS 6 includes several new Apple apps like Voice Memos, new weather complications and new features like touching the screen with two fingers to have your watch speak the time.
WatchOS 6 is currently available for Apple Watch Series 3 ($329 at Amazon), Series 4 and Series 5. The update will be available for Series 1 and Series 2 users later this year.
Shazam is now built into your Apple Watch. You just need to ask Siri to identify a song, and a few seconds later you’ll see the artist and song name. You can access Siri by either pressing the Digital Crown, raising your wrist and speaking to Siri, or using the wake phrase of “Hey, Siri” and asking “What song is this?” After Siri identifies the song, you can add it to your Apple Music library.
MacDailyNews Take: There are more new features discussed in the full article, including Apple”s new Calculator app for Apple Watch which has instantly sherlocked our old third-party calculator app that we’d been using for years. (sniff)
4 Comments
My Series 5 is finally shipping from MA to CA today. Only one more week with Series 3.
Kind of weird to say the Series 3 is available at Amazon for $329 when Apple sells them at $199 (and up, of course). Are they just linking to Amazon for the affiliate love?
https://www.apple.com/apple-watch-series-3/
Newbies won’t get the MDN “sherlock” reference, but that original apps death bothers me to this day
…not its function, which is replaced, but how Apple went about it.