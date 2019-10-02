Jeff Bezos’ Amazon is flooding the hardware gaps between Apple, Microsoft, and Google

Dieter Bohn for The Verge:

[Amazon] held an event just last week where 80 — that’s eight zero — products were announced, 15 of which were new hardware products from Amazon or one of its subsidiaries. It also wasn’t live streamed online. What is Amazon saying here?

With Apple, you think of the iPhone as the central product and everything else exists in relation to it. Before it was the iPhone, it was the Mac (or perhaps the iPod). After the iPhone it will be something else — or at least Apple’s investors certainly hope it will be something else.

With Amazon, I think the intended effect of that wave of products is that you think of Amazon itself as the central thing instead of a specific product like the Echo speaker. Amazon wants you to like Amazon, not the specific products it makes.