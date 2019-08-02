U.S. Senate Democrats seek ‘serious’ fines for antitrust violations by big tech

U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Richard Blumenthal introduced legislation on Friday to allow harsher penalties for companies that violate antitrust law, following a Justice Department probe into alleged anticompetitive behavior by big tech.
The “Monopolization Deterrence Act” by the Democratic senators would allow the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission to seek civil penalties for monopolization offenses under U.S. antitrust law, Klobuchar’s office said in a statement.
U.S. antitrust enforcers are scrutinizing tech giants Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc’s Google, Amazon.com and Apple Inc to probe allegations that they engage in anticompetitive behavior.
Klobuchar, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for president in 2020, said in the statement the legislation would allow “serious financial consequences” to combat the United States’ “major monopoly problem.” Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, another Democratic presidential candidate, has put up billboards in tech-heavy Silicon Valley calling to “BREAK UP BIG TECH.”
MacDailyNews Take: Again, it’ll be interesting to see the breakdown of political candidate contributions from employees of the big tech firms during the 2020 race.
1 Comment
Why is it that most management and employees of the big tech companies are liberal Democrats, in spite of the fact that Democratic politicians want to put them all out of business? I must be missing something, other than they all must be crazy.