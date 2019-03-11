“Sen. Elizabeth Warren didn’t forget about Apple Inc.,” Mike Murphy writes for MarketWatch. “When the Massachusetts Democrat and presidential candidate laid out her plan Friday to break up big tech companies that she said stifle competition, she focused on Facebook Inc., Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Amazon.com Inc. — but did not mention Apple. On Saturday, however, she made it clear that the iPhone maker was in her cross-hairs as well.”

“In an interview with The Verge published Saturday night from the SXSW festival in Austin, Texas, Warren said Apple uses its market dominance to squash competition,” Murphy writes. “‘If you run a platform where others come to sell, then you don’t get to sell your own items on the platform because you have two comparative advantages,’ she said. ‘One, you’ve sucked up information about every buyer and every seller before you’ve made a decision about what you’re going to to sell. And second, you have the capacity — because you run the platform — to prefer your product over anyone else’s product. It gives an enormous comparative advantage to the platform.'”

Murphy writes, “Aside from Apple’s App Store, the plan would target holdings such as Amazon’s Marketplace and Whole Foods stores, Google’s ad exchange and Google Search, and Facebook’s WhatsApp.”

