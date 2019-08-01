Samsung follows Apple, as usual; kills headphone jack on the upcoming Galaxy Note 10

Chaim Gartenberg for The Verge:

Are you a current owner of a Samsung Galaxy device and a pair of wired headphones? Did it feel like someone just walked on your grave? It may be because pictures of Samsung’s upcoming 3.5mm to USB-C dongle just leaked as the final, irrefutable confirmation that Samsung will be joining the ranks of Apple… in killing the headphone jack on the upcoming Galaxy Note 10.

With Samsung — the last major holdout — seemingly on board with the effort to kill the 3.5mm headphone jack, the war on the headphone jack is effectively over, and the dongles have won.