Microsoft hires man named ‘Mac Book’ to pimp Surface Laptop 2

Andrew O’Hara for AppleInsider:

Microsoft’s ad spot for Surface features a local from Sydney, Australia, named Mackenzie Book — “Mac” Book — who compares the Surface to Apple’s MacBook Air. Microsoft went to great lengths to find an actual human named Mac Book to denigrate Apple’s hardware. The result is humorous, if only for its inane message. True to previous ads, Microsoft again knocks the Mac for its lack of a touchscreen, and claims the MacBook Air is “slower” with a shorter battery life.

MacDailyNews Take: No, Mackenzie. (But, take Microsloth for as much as you can get.)

Mac Book’s motherboard should’ve named him Redundant Input or Mediocre Bloatware or, better yet, Toaster Fridge.

Imagine being named “Mac Book,” but not having the good sense to use one?

Mac Book’s CPU is fried.

Does it make more sense to be smearing your fingers around on your notebook’s screen or on a spacious trackpad that’s designed specifically and solely to be touched? Apple thinks things through more than other companies… The iPhone’s screen has to be touched; that’s all it has available. A MacBook’s screen does not have to be touched in order to offer Multi-Touch™.

There is a better way: Apple’s way. — MacDailyNews, March 26, 2009

To us longtime Apple watchers, Cupertino seems to be saying, “Multi-Touch on the screen only when trackpads are not part of the device.” – MacDailyNews, November 19, 2008