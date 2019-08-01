Jim Cramer: Apple needs new analysts that know how to cover its business correctly

Tyler Clifford for CNBC:

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Wednesday suggested that firms should shuffle the analysts they have assigned to cover Apple.

The company needs a new cohort of researchers that will give more weight to its subscription service business than its iPhone sales, the Mad Money host said. “People just don’t understand how to evaluate the new Apple. They view it as a sagging hardware story,” he said. “People keep underestimating Apple’s new business model.”

Apple deserves analysts that are focused on entertainment or consumer packaged goods, Cramer argued. Tech analysts, he said, that cover hardware and software companies “won’t understand any of this.”

Cramer said Apple should begin revealing the number of subscribers it has so that analysts can build models… “If the churn is low, you can figure out the lifetime value of a subscription… It’s a terrific annuity if you have low churn,” he said. “A tech analyst who covers hardware or software companies won’t understand any of this.”