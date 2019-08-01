Jim Cramer: Apple needs new analysts that know how to cover its business correctly

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Wednesday suggested that firms should shuffle the analysts they have assigned to cover Apple.
The company needs a new cohort of researchers that will give more weight to its subscription service business than its iPhone sales, the Mad Money host said. “People just don’t understand how to evaluate the new Apple. They view it as a sagging hardware story,” he said. “People keep underestimating Apple’s new business model.”
Apple deserves analysts that are focused on entertainment or consumer packaged goods, Cramer argued. Tech analysts, he said, that cover hardware and software companies “won’t understand any of this.”
Cramer said Apple should begin revealing the number of subscribers it has so that analysts can build models… “If the churn is low, you can figure out the lifetime value of a subscription… It’s a terrific annuity if you have low churn,” he said. “A tech analyst who covers hardware or software companies won’t understand any of this.”
MacDailyNews Take: The analysts who understand Apple and its place in the various markets in which it competes are few and far between. Gene Munster, for one rare example. The rest are largely clueless, hung up on the wrong data points (iPhone unit sales) and oblivious to the colossus that Apple’s building with in Services.
Any analyst (or pundit) who refers to Apple Inc. as “the iPhone-maker” is worthless; don’t waste your time or money on them. Perhaps Apple’s ever-growing, already huge Services numbers will grow so large as to jolt them awake someday, but we wouldn’t bank on it.
2 Comments
Apple needs a new CFO badly. Look how Google has performed when they replaced their CFO with the former CFO of Morgan Stanley. Luca should be recommending this not Jim Cramer.
Very few MDN readers have any first hand experience in direct management or on the Board of Directors of a company as large as Apple, Google, or Microsoft, but they have no shortage of opinions as to what changes Apple needs to make and how amazing the results of their recommendations would be.