Apple debuts new Mac ad ‘Test the Impossible’

Apple has debuted a new commercial for Macintosh:

From podcasts to programming, photography to fashion design, college students around the world are doing more than ever outside the classroom. See how the next generation is pursuing their creative passions and testing the impossible behind the Mac.

MacDailyNews Take: Nice, but it’s also preaching to the choir.

Apple Mac already has the artists; has for decades, thanks.

We’d love to see a commercial showing a major company being run on Macs, like Apple and IBM, for two prominent examples, do every day. That would open more than a few eyes.