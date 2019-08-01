President Trump says U.S. will add additional 10% tariff on China imports; Apple stock drops

Kif Leswing for CNBC:

Apple stock dropped sharply after President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the U.S. will put an additional 10% tariff on $300 billion worth of goods imported from China starting on September 1.

Apple stock was down more than 2% at one point on Tuesday, erasing previous earlier gains. The Dow dropped more than 200 points on the Trump tweet. The S&P 500 was down less than 1% but had earlier gains wiped out.

The company assembles iPhones and other computers in China, making it vulnerable to price increases if a tariff were to be placed on Chinese exports, although it is unconfirmed which Apple products may be affected by the proposed tariff.

On June 17, Apple said in a letter to U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer that a fourth proposed tariff list which covers an additional $300 billion of imports from China would cover “all of Apple’s major products” and would would hurt its contribution to the U.S. economy. Apple can also apply for exemptions or exceptions for its products.