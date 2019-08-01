Apple doubled design team staffing plans ahead of Jony Ive’s departure

Jon Marino for Thinknum:

[Apple Inc.] doubled job postings for its design division, likely in anticipation that Jony Ive – the man behind the iPhone, and so much more – would leave Apple. Last month, Ive did exactly that, departing Apple to launch his own design company not too far from the tree of its shiny new Cupertino HQ.

Apple posted fewer jobs in roles like Marketing and Corporate Functions over the course of 2019. At the same time – and over the same timeframe – the company added more jobs in categories like Machine Learning and AI, and also increased postings in the Hardware category over both Q2 and 2019.

Then there is the chart that may matter most to investors: Sales and Business Development job postings at Apple skyrocketed, particularly in the second quarter, rising 72% from 313 to start the quarter to 531 by July 1 (and, adding dozens of additional posts in the days since).