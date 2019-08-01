Apple releases macOS 10.14.6 Supplemental Update

Apple today released macOS Mojave 10.14.6 Supplemental Update which fixes an issue that may prevent certain Macs from waking from sleep properly.

System Requirements: macOS 10.14.6

For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit:

https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

