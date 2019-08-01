Apple wins U.S. Court of Appeals ruling over digital audio patent

Apple on Wednesday won an appeals court ruling that likely ends a 2015 patent infringement case by a small technology licensing company, Chestnut Hill Sound Inc.

The small technology licensing company represented by Caldwell Cassady & Curry, a Dallas law firm that has obtained more than $1 billion in verdicts against Apple in the past.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision that invalidated a patent on digital audio technology owned by Chestnut Hill Sound.

MacDailyNews Take: Next!