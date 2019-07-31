Analyst: Apple Pencil support coming to ‘iPhone 11’

Lisa Eadicicco for Business Insider:

On the heels of Apple’s fiscal third quarter earnings report, Citi Research shared a new report outlining its outlook based on the company’s results and what it’s expecting to see from the next iPhone… Citi highlighted one potential feature that’s been largely absent from the iPhone rumor mill: support for the Apple Pencil.

It’s not the first time a report has suggested that Apple may bring the Apple Pencil to its smartphones, but it’s certainly one of the less-circulated rumors. Last August, Taiwan-based publication Economic Daily News reported that Apple would bring Apple Pencil support to its high-end smartphones, which turned out to be untrue.