Apple patent application reveals work on AR view to highlight route while driving

An Apple patent application reveals work on a more intuitive navigation aid to drivers using augmented reality to superimpose the route over the driver’s live view of the road ahead, even indicating which lanes a driver should take.

Malcolm Owen for AppleInsider:

n a patent application titled “Navigation using Augmented Reality” published by the US Patent and Trademark Office on Thursday, Apple believes it can provide better visual information to the driver, by taking advantage of AR.

In Apple’s solution, a device with a camera and a display is mounted to the dash of a vehicle, with the camera positioned for an optimal view of the road. The device could easily be an iPhone, as it is one that also needs to communicate with an online server to determine the route the driver needs to take…

Given the patent application could effectively consist of an iPhone mounted to a vehicle in view of a driver and already has the technology and the software capabilities to perform such a task, as well as Apple’s existing Maps app and navigational expertise, it is entirely plausible Maps could gain an AR view in the future.