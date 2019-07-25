Apple is now the most valuable brand ever thanks to this one thing

Jason Aten for Inc.:

It’s almost hard to get a sense of the scale of a company like Apple. It is the most profitable company on earth. It was the first company with a trillion-dollar market cap, and remains one of the most valuable companies by that measure. And for the ninth year in a row, it’s also the most valuable brand in the world. Ever.

At least that’s according to Forbes, which recently released its rankings of the most valuable brands. That report has the value of Apple’s brand as $205 billion.

There are some other great brands on the list too. Google is on there. Microsoft and Amazon are near the top. Even Facebook rounds out the top five. But none of them are anywhere near the value of Apple’s brand, which is the first to top $200 billion.