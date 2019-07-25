Costco Digital Membership Card launches on iOS

Costco has updated its iOS app to add a Digital Membership Card which allows customers to make purchases without a physical card.
Costco has long had an iOS app, but the app did not include support for adding a digital version of the Costco membership card, instead requiring customers to present their actual cards for purchases.
To use the Digital Membership Card, Costco customers can download the Costco app and sign into their Costco.com accounts to verify their membership. Once that’s done, the Digital Membership Card is available through the new “Membership” tab in the app.
The Costco Digital Membership app can’t be added to the Apple Wallet app at this time unfortunately, but because Costco does accept Apple Pay, the addition of the Digital Membership Card to the Costco app allows customers to shop with just a smartphone. The Digital Card can be used to verify membership, while Apple Pay can be used for purchases.
MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully, Costco adds Apple Wallet support next. We much prefer being able to keep everything from membership cards to student IDs to credit cards to boarding passes in the Wallet app. We’d also like to see BJ’s Wholesale Club, which also accepts Apple Pay, add membership card capability, too!
Any place that expects me to pay using their app is a no go for me.
This appears to be inaccurate. I did not read anywhere that they expect you to pay using their app.