Costco Digital Membership Card launches on iOS

Costco has updated its iOS app to add a Digital Membership Card which allows customers to make purchases without a physical card.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Costco has long had an iOS app, but the app did not include support for adding a digital version of the Costco membership card, instead requiring customers to present their actual cards for purchases.

To use the Digital Membership Card, Costco customers can download the Costco app and sign into their Costco.com accounts to verify their membership. Once that’s done, the Digital Membership Card is available through the new “Membership” tab in the app.

The Costco Digital Membership app can’t be added to the Apple Wallet app at this time unfortunately, but because Costco does accept Apple Pay, the addition of the Digital Membership Card to the Costco app allows customers to shop with just a smartphone. The Digital Card can be used to verify membership, while Apple Pay can be used for purchases.