Winners of the 2019 iPhone Photography Awards announced

Via IPPAwards:

The iPhone Photography Awards (IPPAWARDS) is proud to announce the winners of the 12th Annual Awards. This year’s winners were selected from thousands of entries submitted by iPhone photographers from over 140 countries around the world. The Grand Prize Winner and Photographer of the Year Award goes to Gabriella Cigliano of Italy for her entry Big Sister. First, Second and Third Place Photographers of the Year Awards go to Diogo Lage of Portugal for his image Sea Stripes, Yuliya Ibraeva of Russia for her entry of Sorry, no movie today and Pend Hao of China for his image Come Across. The 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners in 18 categories were awarded to photographers who represented many countries around the world including Australia, Bahrain, Belarus, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Peru, Portugal, Russia, South Africa, Taiwan, the United Kingdom and the United States. Cary Hazelgrove, one of this year’s jury members, says, “The 2019 entries were off the charts great. Astounding work that pulls the planet together through photographs.”

2019 Winning Photographs

Gabriella Cigliano

Italy

Grand Prize Winner, Photographer of the Year

Big Sister

Last year I spent a month in Wasa, Tanzania, teaching a class of young, curious and amazing guys. Before heading back to Italy we stopped in Zanzibar, where this photo was taken. I still wonder how could I capture that exact moment in all its beauty. I was just observing, a few meters from them, but they were probably more curious about me than I was about them, and that’s probably why the girl was looking at me. We couldn’t talk much, except for a few words in Swahili I had learned in the previous weeks, but those kids could definitely talk with their eyes. It was one of the most beautiful things I’ve seen in my life, and I’ll keep it in my memories forever. The best part was showing them and their mums the photos, for some it was the first time they were seeing their faces, and their excitement was unexplainable, unfortunately my iPhone was in their hands and I couldn’t capture that!

Location: Zanzibar, Africa

Shot on iPhone X

Diogo Lage

Portugal

1st Place, Photographer of the Year

Sea Stripes

Sea Stripes was taken in Santa Rita Beach, Portugal where the striped beach tents are very typical and set the tone of the well organized and summery little villages. Playing along with this beachy mood, a bather in the distance embodies the spirit in a striped shirt.

Location: Santa Rita Beach, Portugal

Shot on iPhone SE

Yuliya Ibraeva

Russia

2nd Place, Photographer of the Year

Sorry, no movie today

It was a hot summer day in Rome, Italy, even the asphalt was melting. We decided to escape from the city center to see the ancient trees of the Borghese Gardens and watch an Italian movie, but when we arrived the pouring rain began. We didn’t see the film, but I took wonderful pictures. It was great travel moment I’ll never want to forget.

Location: Rome, Italy

Shot on iPhone 7 Plus

Peng Hao

China

3rd Place, Photographer of the Year

Come Across

I took this photo in the desert in Nevada, USA, at the Burning Man festival. I stood on a bridge and saw two people lost in a sand storm, but after a while, something very special came along, a huge silver ball.

Location: Nevada, USA

Shot on iPhone X

MacDailyNews Take: Congrats to all of the 2019 iPhone Photography Award winners!