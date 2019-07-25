Apple’s leaked iPhone 11 design looks gorgeous in this new video

Should it still come as a surprise that Apple’s upcoming iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Max, and iPhone 11R have been stirring up exponentially more hype than any new Android phones since practically the beginning of 2019? It seems like it should be expected at this point, but we still find it impressive that Apple’s unreleased iPhones manage to garner so much buzz nearly a year ahead of their release… even regular people are chattering about the iPhone 11 and its huge, controversial new square camera bump on the back.
Following all these renders and dummies that make the same mistakes over and over again, someone finally created a video that shows off Apple’s actual iPhone 11 design perfectly. These new renders were created by a graphic designer who calls himself “Prospection” and they’re showcased in a video posted on the YouTube channel ConceptsiPhone.
MacDailyNews Take: This is very close to what we expect “iPhone 11” to look like.
Apple’s marketing: “Camera, camera, camera!”
The three models will feature display sizes of 6.1-inch LCD, 5.8-inch OLED, and 6.5-inch OLED, with the two OLED models (“iPhone 11” and “iPhone 11 Max”) getting the triple camera system and the LCD model (“iPhone 11R”) getting a dual camera system similar to the current iPhone XS/XS Max.
Whoopie but good. This will be the first time since the beginning I won’t need/want to buy a new phone
Depends if Apple pushes a SE sized one…
So basically identical to the current iphone w/ a 3rd lens? Way to wow em, Tim! Skip..see ya in ’20..