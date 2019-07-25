Apple suppliers plan up to 75 million new iPhones in 2H19 as demand stabilizes

Debby Wu, Yuan Gao, and Mark Gurman report for Bloomberg:

Apple Inc.’s suppliers are preparing to produce components for up to 75 million new iPhones in 2019’s second half, roughly the same number as a year earlier, according to people familiar with the matter.

The volumes planned for the next iPhone launch cycle would signal steady demand for the company’s most important product, despite U.S.-China trade tensions and a decline in the overall smartphone market… Analysts estimate Apple sold 70 million to 80 million new iPhones in the second half of last year.

The company’s Asian suppliers are gearing up to produce components for three new iPhone models to meet holiday-season demand, the people said, asking not to be identified citing internal estimates. The U.S. company’s Asian partners could ramp production up to 80 million new phones if needed, one of the people said.

The major attraction in this year's models lies in enhanced cameras: the two high-end models to replace the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max will include three back cameras, up from two, and a successor to the iPhone XR will include a second back camera. The third camera will serve as an additional ultra-wide lens, Bloomberg News reported in January, allowing the phone to automatically repair parts of an image that may be initially chopped out of a frame. It will also enable a wider range of zoom.