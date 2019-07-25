Samsung: We’ll re-release the troubled Galaxy Fold in September – no, really

Tech masochists the world over will soon get all bent out of shape. Feckless Samsung’s beleaguered $1980 Galaxy Fold is ready for another try at release.

Lisa Eadicicco for BusinessInsider:

Samsung will release its Galaxy Fold foldable smartphone in September in select markets, the company announced on Wednesday.

The company added that it is conducting final product tests, and that it will share more details around specific availability as it gets closer to September.

The phone has a flexible hinge that allows it to open and close like a book, enabling it to serve as both a tablet and a smartphone. When Samsung unveiled the device in February, it positioned the Fold as being the next big evolution of the smartphone. But reviewers warned against buying the first iteration of the Galaxy Fold given how quickly the device malfunctioned and the limited information Samsung had provided about the problems impacting the phone.