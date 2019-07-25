Samsung: We’ll re-release the troubled Galaxy Fold in September – no, really

Tech masochists the world over will soon get all bent out of shape. Feckless Samsung’s beleaguered $1980 Galaxy Fold is ready for another try at release.
Lisa Eadicicco for BusinessInsider:
Samsung will release its Galaxy Fold foldable smartphone in September in select markets, the company announced on Wednesday.
The company added that it is conducting final product tests, and that it will share more details around specific availability as it gets closer to September.
The phone has a flexible hinge that allows it to open and close like a book, enabling it to serve as both a tablet and a smartphone. When Samsung unveiled the device in February, it positioned the Fold as being the next big evolution of the smartphone. But reviewers warned against buying the first iteration of the Galaxy Fold given how quickly the device malfunctioned and the limited information Samsung had provided about the problems impacting the phone.
SUPER YIKES: something happened to my Galaxy Fold screen and caused a bulge. I don’t know how it happened, and I’m waiting to hear back from Samsung. It’s broken. https://t.co/p1014uB01D pic.twitter.com/3FZJkWtSKr
— Dieter Bohn (@backlon) April 17, 2019
The screen on my Galaxy Fold review unit is completely broken and unusable just two days in. Hard to know if this is widespread or not. pic.twitter.com/G0OHj3DQHw
— Mark Gurman (@markgurman) April 17, 2019
Diving into the broken Samsung Galaxy Fold phone fiasco https://t.co/hSvRkk4GIL pic.twitter.com/DGCleq61B9
— The Verge (@verge) April 20, 2019
MacDailyNews Take: You could buy one, but at US$1,980, it’d be cheaper to be done with it and just have “IDIOT” tattooed on your forehead.
“You gotta know when to hold ’em, know when to fold ’em,
know when to walk away, know when to run.”
– Kenny Rogers
A phone that the 1% can afford. No way in hell will I spend almost $2000 on a phone. I won’t even spend $1000 on a iphone. Still happy with my iphone 6 and when it’s time to upgrade I’ll buy a used refurbished iphone 7 or 8 for around $180.
It should be fun reading all the bs drama when they start shipping and falling apart.
If your products define you, then you should have IDIOT tattooed on your forehead regardless of the brand.