Is this the iPhone 11 (logic board)?

The iPhone X, XS and XR used L-shaped logic boards. This latest leak implies a return to a more standard, rectangular, logic board design. Whilst we don’t expect major visual changes to the iPhone 11 chassis outside of the new camera module, it seems like there will be a more significant design shakeup for the internal components. Apple appears to be redesigning the internal logic board to allow for a larger battery and to make room for the new triple-lens camera bump. As a straight rectangle, it should be able to nestle on the right-hand side of the phone, maximising room for a big battery on the left.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has predicted increased battery life across the upcoming iPhone range, partly to support the wireless charging features these devices are expected to offer.

He has also claimed next-generation high-end iPhones will offer a new super-wide 12-megapixel lens, 3x optical zoom and improved night vision.

Just last week we heard repeated claims that the new iPhones will boast 3-lens cameras arranged in a square ‘bump’.

MacDailyNews Take: The move away from the L-shaped logic board is interesting – it implies the company may have figured out how to minituarize even more components, which may help provide even better battery life.

