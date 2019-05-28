“As he’s the co-founder of Apple and the visionary behind some of the world’s leading personal computing innovations, few would question the late Steve Jobs’ expertise,” Karen Gilchrist reports for CNBC. “But it was a rather more common interpersonal skill that turned him into a “brilliant” business leader, according to former Apple CEO John Sculley.”

“That skill? The ability to listen,” Gilchrist reports. “Sculley, who served as Apple’s CEO for a decade from 1983 to 1993, told CNBC Make It that ability did not come naturally to Jobs. Rather, it took 12 years and a contentious departure from Apple to hone it.”

“When Jobs returned to Apple in 1997 following the purchase of NeXT, he was a “different person,” said Sculley, who previously led Pepsi,” Gilchrist reports. “‘Steve was brilliant in terms of seeing where the world would be 20 years in the future. He was so charismatic that he convinced himself, as much as he convinced other people, that he was always right,’ Sculley said of Jobs 1.0. ‘But young Steve Jobs was not as good at listening as the Steve Jobs that came back years later,’ he continued, noting that it opened him up to new ways of thinking.”

